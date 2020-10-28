Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,520,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after acquiring an additional 722,986 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 292.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 861,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after acquiring an additional 641,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 7,686.6% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 360,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 356,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $104.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average of $102.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

