Ellevest Inc. Purchases 11,069 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.20% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after acquiring an additional 119,248 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 819,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 440,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 41,173 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 362.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 428,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after acquiring an additional 335,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $16,232,000.

HYD opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.54.

