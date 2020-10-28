Ellevest Inc. Purchases 164 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $250.30 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 19,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total value of $5,379,403.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,800.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.90, for a total value of $2,893,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,953,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,088,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,328 shares of company stock valued at $175,046,480. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

