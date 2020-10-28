Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,452 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,246 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,995.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.85. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

