Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,760 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

