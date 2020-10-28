Ellevest Inc. Purchases 39,876 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.11.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

