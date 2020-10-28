Ellevest Inc. Purchases 4,099 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

BSCK stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $21.35.

