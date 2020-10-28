eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Trading Down 6%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.42. 1,267,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,828,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

EMAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in eMagin stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 275,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of eMagin as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.