Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) Receives C$53.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.17.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of ENB opened at C$37.30 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$33.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.32. The firm has a market cap of $75.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

