Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

