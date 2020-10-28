Encana Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (TSE:OVV)

Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Encana in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Encana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.73 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$14.00 price objective on Encana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.63.

TSE OVV opened at C$12.19 on Monday. Encana has a fifty-two week low of C$2.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

