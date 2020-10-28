Energy Recovery (ERII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Energy Recovery to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERII opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $510.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ERII shares. BidaskClub raised Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

