Energy Recovery (ERII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Energy Recovery to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $43.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ERII opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $510.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.91.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.
