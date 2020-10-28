Energy Transfer (ET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, analysts expect Energy Transfer to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.56. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

