Energy Transfer LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.153 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Energy Transfer has raised its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

