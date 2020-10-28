Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Shares Down 6.3%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 1,095,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,560,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $422.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 16,471.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

