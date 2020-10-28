EOS Market Capitalization Reaches $2.48 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. EOS has a total market cap of $2.48 billion and approximately $2.63 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $2.65 or 0.00019773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Kuna.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,977,670 coins and its circulating supply is 937,277,659 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Neraex, CoinEx, Exrates, Tidebit, DOBI trade, ABCC, C2CX, Bitfinex, BtcTrade.im, OpenLedger DEX, Liqui, Zebpay, IDCM, CoinBene, IDAX, Bilaxy, Tidex, Livecoin, Fatbtc, Coinone, BCEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Cryptomate, DigiFinex, WazirX, CPDAX, Upbit, Bit-Z, Coindeal, BitMart, OEX, OTCBTC, Koinex, Cryptopia, Rfinex, BitFlip, COSS, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, TOPBTC, GOPAX, Ovis, Huobi, Kraken, LBank, YoBit, RightBTC, Cobinhood, BigONE, EXX, Kucoin, Bithumb, Mercatox, Kuna, Bitbns, QBTC, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Binance, ChaoEX, Exmo, Bibox, CoinTiger and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.