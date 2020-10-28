Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Business Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for First Business Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.20%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine cut First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $16.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. bought 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 83.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

