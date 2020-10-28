Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $2.39 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

TCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 109,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,790,997.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

