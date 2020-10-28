Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Bank OZK’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OZK. BidaskClub raised Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 78.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 356,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

