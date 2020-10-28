Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.04.

Shares of LUN opened at C$8.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,466,080. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

