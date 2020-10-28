Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a PE ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

ETH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

