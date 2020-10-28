Ethereum Classic One Day Volume Tops $550.60 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00040615 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $632.40 million and $550.60 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.70 or 0.02911097 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Coinsuper, Koineks, BtcTrade.im, ABCC, Bitfinex, Gatehub, Bit-Z, CoinBene, LiteBit.eu, ZB.COM, YoBit, Bitbns, Coinroom, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Crex24, Kucoin, LBank, Indodax, ChaoEX, FCoin, Coinbase Pro, RightBTC, Huobi, Coinhub, Cryptomate, BTC-Alpha, BCEX, Stocks.Exchange, OKCoin International, Liquid, EXX, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, Coinnest, C2CX, CoinTiger, BTC Trade UA, Bibox, Gate.io, Binance, Exrates, QBTC, CoinEx, OKEx, CPDAX, C-CEX, Bithumb, Exmo, CoinExchange, Kraken, BTC Markets, Ovis, Bittrex, Coinone, BigONE, Upbit, HBUS, Cryptopia, BitForex, Coinut and Korbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

