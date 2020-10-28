Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a report issued on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.32.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $154.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.37 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Etsy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $1,609,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,769,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $113,320.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,320.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $158,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

