Etsy Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Etsy in a report released on Sunday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $428.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.37 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETSY. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.32.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 119.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $154.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $424,841.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,305,730 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

