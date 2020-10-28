Everest Re Group (RE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Everest Re Group to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Everest Re Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $202.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.26.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $217,044.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.73.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

