Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Price Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s stock price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.93. 3,455,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,719,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Specifically, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $227,550. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

The stock has a market cap of $740.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. The business had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Everi by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Everi by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

