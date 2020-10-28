Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Stock Price Down 7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.59 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 3,455,740 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,719,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

Specifically, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,672 shares in the company, valued at $794,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $227,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $740.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $38.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the first quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the third quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Everi by 97.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

