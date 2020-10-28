EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 915.4% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of EVIO stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. EVIO has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
EVIO Company Profile
