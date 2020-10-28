EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 915.4% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVIO stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. EVIO has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

EVIO Company Profile

EVIO, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides analytical testing and advisory services to cannabis industry in the United States. The company's consulting services include advisory, product formulation, and licensing and compliance services. It also offers various testing services comprise cannabinoid potency testing, terpene analysis, pesticide testing, residual solvent screening, visual inspections, biological contaminant testing, and other services.

