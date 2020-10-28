Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.93. 656,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 319,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $79.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.96.
Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,545.22% and a negative return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.
About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)
Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.
Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.