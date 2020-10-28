Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $19.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Investors Lp Aea sold 6,369,232 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $129,613,871.20. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 26,638 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $645,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,170,679 shares of company stock valued at $147,419,361 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQUA opened at $23.50 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

