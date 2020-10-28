Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $131.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $141.90.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $238,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. Insiders have sold 87,454 shares of company stock worth $7,965,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,686,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 34.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after purchasing an additional 421,764 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 236.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 802,114 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,405,000 after purchasing an additional 340,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 877,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,300,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

