Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Down 10.6%

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. 1,710,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,360,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 452.45% and a negative net margin of 229.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 73,344 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

