FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Get FB Financial alerts:

NYSE:FBK opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $919.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.83.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.05. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melody J. Sullivan sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $119,566.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at $857,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,601,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,355,179.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FB Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 350.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FB Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FB Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.