Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Bittrex, Korbit and Bitrabbit. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $32.90 million and $6.54 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00031652 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.63 or 0.04120735 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00028784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00250126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Dcoin, KuCoin, Bitbns, MXC, Binance, Bittrex, BiKi, BitAsset, WazirX, IDEX, BitMax, Hotbit, HitBTC, Korbit, Coinall and Bitrabbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

