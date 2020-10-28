FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $39.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,970,662.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,877,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 253,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

