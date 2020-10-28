Financial Contrast: Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) vs. ClearStory Systems (NYSE:CSYS)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and ClearStory Systems (OTCMKTS:CSYS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and ClearStory Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -41.27% -45.40% -23.07% ClearStory Systems N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and ClearStory Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $103.27 million 2.16 -$28.12 million ($1.01) -6.80 ClearStory Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ClearStory Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tufin Software Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and ClearStory Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 6 2 0 2.25 ClearStory Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 100.15%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than ClearStory Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ClearStory Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

ClearStory Systems Company Profile

ClearStory Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset management and enterprise content management solutions. The company was founded on December 20, 1989 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.

