FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) Shares Down 5.9%

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 614,554 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,003,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FINV shares. UBS Group downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.20 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded FinVolution Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

FinVolution Group (NASDAQ:FINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.25 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 51.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. BP PLC lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $114,000.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

