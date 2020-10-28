First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) PT Raised to $28.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619 over the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $2,635,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 556,925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

