First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Raised to $19.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.27. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 313.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $80,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Hawaiian
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
