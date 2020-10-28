First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) PT Raised to $19.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.27. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 313.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $80,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

