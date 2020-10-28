First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

FMBI opened at $12.39 on Monday. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.