First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $64.00 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSLR. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $82.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $87.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.84. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. Research analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,730,642 shares of company stock valued at $598,445,989. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 10,102.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 96,786 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 180,784 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 62,799 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 1,432.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 113,311 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

