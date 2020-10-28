First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 394.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 263,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.94. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.