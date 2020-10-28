First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a growth of 1,039.5% from the September 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE:FEI opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth $998,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 47,627 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.