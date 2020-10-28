First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 1,035.9% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the second quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd by 47.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the first quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd in the third quarter worth $42,000.

NYSE:FGB opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

