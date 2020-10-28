First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Up 526.7% in October

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, a growth of 526.7% from the September 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

