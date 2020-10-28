FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FirstCash in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

NYSE FCFS opened at $54.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.81. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FirstCash by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after buying an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in FirstCash by 1,174.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 795,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,259,000 after purchasing an additional 732,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.