FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstGroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstGroup’s FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FGROY opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $765.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.38.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

