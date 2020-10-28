Five9 (FIVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $99.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.99. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $148.96.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $436,708.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,123 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

