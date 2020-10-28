FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s stock price fell 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $239.14 and last traded at $241.21. 1,070,827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 897,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLT. 140166 cut their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,066,000 after acquiring an additional 26,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,149,000 after buying an additional 229,748 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,124,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 416,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,676,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 353,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,992,000 after buying an additional 73,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.