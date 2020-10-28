Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin bought 2,791 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at $383,046.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Kaness bought 8,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $170,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,543.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 82,517 shares of company stock worth $1,439,689. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

